MADISON - James Karl Allemeier, age 64, of Madison, Wis., died at home on Sunday, May 28, 2023, due to complications from his long battle with cancer.
Karl was born on Aug. 25, 1958, in Denver, Colo., the son of James E. Allemeier and Suzanne Strobeck. He graduated from Moline High School and Western Illinois University, completed a Tool and Die Apprenticeship at Fizzle & Parsons Tool and Die Company, and worked as a tool and die maker and design engineer for Quad-City Tool and Die Company, both of Moline, Ill. For the last 13 years he was an engineer at Madison Kipp Corporation, in Madison, Wis.
Karl enjoyed being active, hiking, kayaking, biking, skiing, and traveling to National and State Parks, as well as foreign parks, museums and cathedrals. He loved visiting his family in the Quad Cities and in Reno, Nev. Karl was an avid rock collector and enjoyed a number of overseas trips, traveling to various countries in Europe, as well as Egypt, Ireland, Canada, and numerous trips to Mexico. His goal of visiting every National Park and state in the U.S. was cut short by his illness, although he came very close.
Karl is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jana Manchester-Allemeier of Madison, Wis.; mother, Suzanne Strobeck (RJ Webb) of Reno, Nev.; stepmother, Marguerite Allemeier of Moline, Ill.; stepdaughters, Aree (Steve) Sollis of Reno, Nev., and Lissa (Noah) Hinrichs of Davenport, Iowa; son, Terry Wooley of Moline, Ill.; brothers, Kurt Allemeier of Rock Island, Ill., John (Susan) Allemeier of Harrisonburg, Va., and Aaron (Katie) Webb of Shoreline, Wash.; six grandchildren, Summer Sollis, Ashton Sollis, Saeryn Sollis, Lorelei Hinrichs, Isaac Hinrichs and Alfie Wooley; nephew, Noah Allemeier; and nieces, Claudia Allemeier and Ebie Webb. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Allemeier.
A service of faith will take place at ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 3145 31st Ave., Rock Island, Ill., at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A celebration of life will follow the service of faith, the location will be announced during the service. Karl's ashes will then travel to Nevada to become part of the mountains.