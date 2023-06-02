James Karl Allemeier

MADISON - James Karl Allemeier, age 64, of Madison, Wis., died at home on Sunday, May 28, 2023, due to complications from his long battle with cancer.

Karl was born on Aug. 25, 1958, in Denver, Colo., the son of James E. Allemeier and Suzanne Strobeck. He graduated from Moline High School and Western Illinois University, completed a Tool and Die Apprenticeship at Fizzle & Parsons Tool and Die Company, and worked as a tool and die maker and design engineer for Quad-City Tool and Die Company, both of Moline, Ill. For the last 13 years he was an engineer at Madison Kipp Corporation, in Madison, Wis.