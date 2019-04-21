James Joseph Haberli

James “Jim” Joseph Haberli, age 83, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1935, in Sturgeon Bay, WI, the son of the late Arnold and Mary (Stoeger) Haberli. Jim graduated from Sevastopol High School in Sturgeon Bay and proudly served his country in the US Army. He then attended UW-Platteville where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. Jim then went on to earn his master’s degree from Northern Illinois University. He married Mary "Pat" Willy on June 18, 1960 in Galena, IL.

Jim taught Science with the Lodi School District from 1960 until his retirement in 1996.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and served on the Lodi Parks Commission. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed coaching, refereeing and umpiring Lodi sports. Later in life, Jim worked at the Lodi Golf Club and could be found occasionally playing a round of golf with his golfing “wife” Jarl Christianson. Jim and Pat spent time traveling with his “step-child” Al (Joan) Bilse and other good friends. In more recent years, he could be found cheering on and supporting his grandkids at their various school events and sports activities. In addition to his wife Pat, survivors include his children Lori (Stephen) Saager, Lynn (Keith) Maier and Marc (Kelly) Haberli; his Grandchildren, James & Matthew Saager, Gavin Maier, Nicholas, Nathan, Owen & Maren Haberli; his sisters, Helen Simon, Marion (Bill) Baudhuin, Lois (Tom) Abrahamson; and Brother-in-law, Carl (Julie) Willy and sister-in-law, Teresa Haberli as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Hank Simon and his brother Arnold. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. MICHAELS’S CHURCH-DANE, 109 S. Military Road, Dane, at 12:30 pm on Saturday April 27, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery - Lodi. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019, and also at the church on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the mass.

Memorials may be made to Reach Out Lodi.