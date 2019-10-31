James Jones

BREAKING NEWS

James D. "Jim" Jones, age 57 passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Columbus Health & Rehab in Columbus.

He was born to Thomas and Joyce (Moran) Jones on August 26, 1962, in Columbus. Jim was a Columbus High School Graduate of 1980. He was married to Pam Pagel on August 31, 1985, in Columbus and together had three sons. Jim farmed with his family and was a hired hand for area farmers.

He is survived by his three sons Damian, Nathan and Ryan all of Fall River; his father Thomas Jones of Fall River; a sister Linda (Russell) Bradley of Fall River; one brother Roger of Columbus; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce in 1996; a sister Mary Van Loo in 2002 and a brother Tommy in 1988.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus. Rev Kimberly Brumm will officiate.

Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery in the Town of Elba.

