James “Jim” Trochta, age 77, left us on Sunday, May 29, 2023 at UW Hospital following complications from a stroke. He was born in Racine on July 28, 1945, the son of Joseph and Hildegard Trochta.
Jim grew up in Winona, MN and graduated from Cotter High School. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Winona Sate University and his Master’s degree from UW-Madison. Jim taught fourth and fifth grade for 35 years in the Madison School District at Lapham, Glendale, and Marquette Elementary schools. He loved teaching, as exhausting as it was, he inspired children and made those lifelong connections. Even as recently as this month former students have contacted him to tell him what they are doing now- he loved that!
In 1992 Jim was set up on a blind date by a friend where he met Grace Deniston, together they shared 25 years of marriage. Jim loved being outdoors, traveling, especially to Morrocco and China, birdwatching, and hiking. He was a member and advocate for AA. Jim promoted AA which saved his life and devoted many years developing relationships to help save others. He had a passion for the Minnesota Vikings and loved goading the Green Bay Packers. He had his thumb on the pulse of the Milwaukee Brewers and the ability to know about all the trades before they went public.
Jim was one of those generous souls that made life beautiful. He was a father who instilled a passion for life and an adoring grandfather who loved his grandchildren to the moon and back, and then some. Jim is survived by his wife, Grace Deniston-Trochta; two daughters, Laurel (Jayson) Rock and Julie (Robert) Grob; grandchildren, Isabelle and Samuel Rock and Aidan Grob; step-children, Maria and Paul Deniston; step-grandchildren, Courtney and Connor Deniston; sister, Jeanne (Joseph) Richardson; and niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland. Inurnment will take place in Roselawn Mausoleum. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home on Thursday.
A special thank you to Dr. Meaghan Trainor, and to the staff of UW Hospital B6/6, especially Andrew RN.