James “Jim” Trochta

James “Jim” Trochta, age 77, left us on Sunday, May 29, 2023 at UW Hospital following complications from a stroke. He was born in Racine on July 28, 1945, the son of Joseph and Hildegard Trochta.

Jim grew up in Winona, MN and graduated from Cotter High School. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Winona Sate University and his Master’s degree from UW-Madison. Jim taught fourth and fifth grade for 35 years in the Madison School District at Lapham, Glendale, and Marquette Elementary schools. He loved teaching, as exhausting as it was, he inspired children and made those lifelong connections. Even as recently as this month former students have contacted him to tell him what they are doing now- he loved that!