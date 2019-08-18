James "Jim" R. Speaker, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019. Jim worked for many years at Leath Furniture, American TV, and most recently, at Main Appliance.

Jim is survived by Jamie Speaker; father Robert "Bob"; brother Tom (Faith) Speaker; stepchildren Brian Widmyer and Brad Fritter; 5 grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother Nancy and sisters Ann Speaker and Beth Sheldon.

Private services will be held.

Cress Funeral Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, WI 53704

608-249-6666