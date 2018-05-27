James "Jim" R. Hodgson

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

James Ralph Hodgson, 74, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018 at a Gower, Missouri health care facility.

The Rupp Funeral Home of St. Joseph, Missouri, helped with local arrangements. A private family burial will be held at Lima Union Cemetery, Grant County, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Platteville VFW Club from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – 3:00 p.m. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is also assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

James was born October 10, 1943 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of Henry F. and Elva M. (Reiser) Hodgson. Jim was united in marriage to Donna Gard and together they had two sons, Ronald and Jason. Later in life he was united in marriage to Delores Deatherage-Rumpf. Jim graduated from Platteville High School. After high school he went into the United States Navy where he served for six years. Upon returning home we worked for the United States Postal Service until retiring. Jim enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, especially fishing, and spending time with family.

James is survived by his wife, Delores Rumpf-Hodgson of Agency, MO; two sons, Ron Hodgson and Jason Hodgson; grandchildren, Jesse Hodgson and Sam “Sammy” Hodgson; brother, Terry Hodgson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hodgson; step-children, Pam (Kevin) Johnson, Randy (Cindy) Rumpf, Rod (Jane) Rumpf, Peggy (Richard) Christian, Beth (Paul) Pierce, Sandy (Brian) Wood, Darrin (Hawley) Rumpf; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two nephews, Rodney and Mike; three nieces, Julie, Jodi, and Heidi.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Hodgson; sister-in-law, Lisa marie Hodgson; and step-son, Dennis Kopp.