James "Jim" Miller

James "Jim" Russell Miller, Sr. passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home in Lyndon Station surrounded by his wife and family.

Born April 24, 1943 in Chicago Illinois to Ralph and Margaret (Schneider) Miller Sr. he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jan Turner on March 15, 1968 in Belvidere, Illinois.

Eventually they chose to come back to his roots in Lyndon Station where he owned and operated J&J Logging and later achieved a life-long dream by owning Jim and Jan's Wildlife.

He is survived by his wife and his five children, James (Luann) Miller Jr., Robert "Jimmy" (Dawn) Miller, Kristi (Larry) Whaley, Bridgett (Jimmy) Hall and Kerry Jo (Randy) Smart. His siblings, Chuck (Terry) Miller, Marilyn Murphy, Janice Curcio and Debbie (Mike) Taylor.

He is further survived by his grandchildren Bobby, Bryan, Josh, Erika, Kelly, Becca, Tia, Kyle, Freddy, Katie, Alli, Keith, Kasi, as well as great-grandchildren, Sophie, Brody, Lexi, Oliver, Connor, Cailyn, Trinity, Averi and Delilah as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph Jr.; a sister, Ruth Miller and two grandchildren, Zack Johnson and Anna Pronschinske.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12 pm to 4 pm with a service at 4 pm at Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station followed by a luncheon at Mac's, 146 South Wisconsin Street, Lyndon Station.

Honorary pallbearers: Bryan Golden, Josh Louis, Kelly Hall, Kyle Hall, Freddy Barr and Keith Hall.

We would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Friends and Family Cancer Foundation for their help and consideration during these difficult days.

You are welcomed to wear your Wildlife attire.