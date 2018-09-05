Verona-James “Jim” Fredrick Bigler, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the VA Hospital in Madison.

He was born in Lodi, WI on December 23, 1942, the son of Fredrick and Violet (Duerst) Bigler. When Jim was seven years old, the family moved to a farm in the Mt. Vernon area where he lived until the day he died. Jim served in the Army during the Vietnam War and he enjoyed getting together with the people he served with later in life. Jim and his wife Gert loved to dance and they would travel to many polka fests. Jim was a fun loving guy who was great to be around. He always saw the best in everyone.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gert; his son, Chad (Jessica); grandchildren, Brayden and Brielle; step children, Joe and Julie (Jeff); step grandchildren, Joseph, Hannah, Casey, JW and Emily; his sister, Judy Edwards (Doug Sommerfeld); and niece and nephew, Scott Edwards and Michelle Monien.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristina; and his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 5pm on Friday, September 7, 2018 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr, Verona, with Pastor Brad Brookins presiding. A visitation will be held from 2pm until the time of service. A private burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale.

The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital in Madison for all their care and support. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com.