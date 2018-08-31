James “Jim” A. Miller, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018. He was born January 17, 1931 in Madison, to Francis and Evelyn (Funk) Miller.

Jim and his father were the owners of John Ahl Plastering. He later worked for Permacoating and Bollig Lath and Plastering. He was a proud member of the OPCMIA Union. Jim served in the Army National Guard from 1949 to 1951. He married Mary T. Sielehr in 1949, and together they had eight children.

He is survived by his children, Noreen (Donn) Behl, James (Susan) Miller, Barbara Nelson, Debra (Frank) Foster, Kathy Miller, Frank (Theresa) Miller, Mike (Janet) Miller and Chuck (Lori) Miller; 18 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and his brother, Bob Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; and sisters, Patricia and Frances.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, in memory of Jim. A special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their care.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com