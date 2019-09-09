James J. "Jim" Taylor, age 67 of Darlington, WI, left this Earth far too soon on September 6, 2019, at home surrounded by beloved family and friends.

He was born on June 15, 1952 to Joseph "Kenny" and Lucille Taylor. Growing up in Darlington, he was blessed with life-long friends and met the love of his life before graduating from Darlington High School in 1970. In 1972, Jim enlisted into the United States Army with his dear friend Chuck Barnard until he was honorably discharged in 1975. Upon returning to Darlington, Jim realized that Becky Brunkow was the gal for him and they were married on July 17, 1976. The majority of Jim's working career was spent at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County where he received state and national recognition for his achievements in reducing energy consumption through maintenance improvements.



Jim leaves behind his wife, Becky; three children: Devon (Bill) Wamsley of Darlington, Collin (Jenna) Taylor of Bristol, WI and Logan Taylor of Darlington. He had seven grandchildren who lit up his face, even near the end: Brynly, Harper, Lydon and Sawyer Wamsley (Devon and Bill); Emma, Nolan and Eli Taylor (Collin and Jenna). He also left behind siblings who he adored: John (Myra) Taylor, Tim (Laurie) Taylor and Patti Taylor, all of Darlington. He had several nieces and nephews who he treated as his own and a large number of friends who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, his baby sister LuAnn, a grandson Holden James Wamsley, two angel grandbabies and a great-niece Alyvia Lucille Taylor.



Jim knew no stranger as everyone was his friend. He always put others first and had a way of letting one know how much he cared for them. He served as a volunteer in the Darlington Fire Department for 23 years and was instrumental in improving safety through education and advocating for safer fire equipment.

Following his passion for fire safety, Jim became a Certified Fire Service Instructor for Southwest Technical College.

He had a love of sports, especially football. He was a North Star Sports commentator for 22 years as well as a coach and founding member of the Darlington Youth Football program. He was a member of the American Legion Post #214 and the Knights of Columbus. He was a Cub Scout leader, Tinker Toy designer and member of The Loyal Order of Water Buffaloes Lodge No.19.

His impact on the community of Darlington will live on through the memories and stories lovingly shared by those who knew and loved him. A gentle giant with a heart of gold who selflessly chose to donate his brain to Alzheimer's research knowing a cure would be too late for himself. His absence will leave a void beyond compare.



A Time of Family Remembrance will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Military rites will be accorded at Holy Rosary Church by Bates-O'Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family.



The family would like to thank Upland Hills Health Hospice and Med-Surg staff, especially his home care providers for their compassionate care throughout his illness.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Jim's name.



The trouble is, you think you have time. -Buddha

