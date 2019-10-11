James "Guy" J. Homer Jr.
James "Guy" J. Homer Jr., 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00p.m. on Wednesday October 16th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Calvin Hughes officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Guy was born on August 11, 1953 to James & Dorothy (Kozil) Homer Sr. in Chicago, IL. He was a compassionate & hard-working man. He had a larger than life personality and with his smile and blue eyes, he would light up the room. He was a jokester and could always make light of any situation. Guy loved the Kentucky Derby, the Chicago Bears, Miller Lite, scratch off tickets, dancing, listening to 50' & 60's music, spending time with his family, grandkids and friends. He has left an impact on many people; he will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him and never forgotten.
Guy is survived by 2 daughters: Melissa (Jason Kelly) Homer & Lisa (Nick) Kreig; 8 grandchildren: Jason Homer, Michael Fitzgerald, Shaun Cooper, Jenna Cooper, Zach Kreig, Jacob Kreig, Sam Kreig and Ben Kreig; 5 siblings: Sharon Szubinski, Greg (Joanne) Homer, Pam Pettitt, Kimberly Duncan and Gary Homer; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and life-long friend, Linda Homer.
He was preceded in death by his parents & grandparents.
In lieu of plants & flowers a James "Guy" J. Homer Jr. Memorial Fund has been established.