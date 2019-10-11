James "Guy" J. Homer Jr., 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00p.m. on Wednesday October 16th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Calvin Hughes officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Guy was born on August 11, 1953 to James & Dorothy (Kozil) Homer Sr. in Chicago, IL. He was a compassionate & hard-working man. He had a larger than life personality and with his smile and blue eyes, he would light up the room. He was a jokester and could always make light of any situation. Guy loved the Kentucky Derby, the Chicago Bears, Miller Lite, scratch off tickets, dancing, listening to 50' & 60's music, spending time with his family, grandkids and friends. He has left an impact on many people; he will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him and never forgotten.

Guy is survived by 2 daughters: Melissa (Jason Kelly) Homer & Lisa (Nick) Kreig; 8 grandchildren: Jason Homer, Michael Fitzgerald, Shaun Cooper, Jenna Cooper, Zach Kreig, Jacob Kreig, Sam Kreig and Ben Kreig; 5 siblings: Sharon Szubinski, Greg (Joanne) Homer, Pam Pettitt, Kimberly Duncan and Gary Homer; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and life-long friend, Linda Homer.

He was preceded in death by his parents & grandparents.

In lieu of plants & flowers a James "Guy" J. Homer Jr. Memorial Fund has been established.