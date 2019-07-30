James G. Corcoran

James George (Jim) Corcoran, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on July 25, 2019, on the feast of Saint James.

He was born in Madison, on December 16, 1930, the second son of Marie and Richard B. Corcoran. Jim grew up in the storied Madison enclave, The Bush, in an era when many of the neighborhood grandmothers still spoke Italian. In this tight-knit Irish/Italian community he made lifelong friends who shared a deep connection to their roots. For decades these childhood friends met regularly at Josie's Spaghetti House, to remember the past and plan the future.

In 1954, Jim married kindergarten teacher, Marcia Alice Pilon. She was the light of his life who traveled with him from the springtime of youth to the winter of wisdom. Today would have been their 65th wedding anniversary.

True to his work ethic, Jim managed a young family, a business, and a college education at the same time. In 1955, his first daughter was born; his second daughter arrived in 1956; and in 1957 Jim graduated from the University of Wisconsin's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences with a Bachelor of Science degree in Land-scape Architecture. After graduation, he grew the contracting business begun in college: Corcoran Sheet Metal.

Jim and Marcia raised six children, back when that was the median family size at Blessed Sacrament Church, where he was a member for over sixty years. His was a quiet faith marked by cheerfulness, humility, and generosity. A modest man with a big heart, Jim committed random acts of kindness long before it was a bumper sticker. He set an example for his children whom he wanted, more than anything else, to grow up to be "good people."

Jim brightened the world with his winsome wit and contagious laugh. Gifted with the Irish talent for storytelling, he would spin a yarn, his eyes twinkling, adding more color, detail, and drama with each new telling. We will miss his stories.

His enthusiasm was especially evident in the outdoors. He shared his spirit of ad-venture with his children and grandchildren. Whether sailing on Lake Michigan or the Straits of Florida, fishing in Canada, hunting on the family farm, or skiing in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he was in his element. He taught his children to swim, ski, skate, sail, hunt, and fish. And it wasn't unusual for him to lead a caravan of his kids and their friends to Anvil, Michigan for a ski trip or to Stone Lake, Wisconsin for a fishing trip.

He loved it when friends filled the family lodge; laughing, cooking, sharing meals at long dining room tables, and swapping stories in front of the fire. But he also had a quiet, reflective side. He'd often sneak away to read; a history buff never without a book. And he relished the early morning hours before everyone woke up, when he often took a bike ride, or watched the sun come up, or just enjoyed a cup of coffee in a rare moment of silence.

Artistic and creative, Jim built furniture for his mother, dollhouses for his daughters, and designed a new family room and kitchen for his growing family. He was always building, fixing, or designing something new.

Along with his wife, he explored Europe, rode elephants in Thailand, and fished in Costa Rica. He enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, and learning new cultures; but he was never happier than on the shores of Little Sissabagama in Northern Wisconsin or watching the sun set over the Florida Keys.

Jim's grandchildren delighted him endlessly, and he shared in the special moments of their lives. He celebrated their major milestones and cheered at their sporting events, leaving a lasting imprint on their young lives.

Thirty years ago, before email or texting (habits he never embraced) Jim wrote a letter to one of his children. He closed the letter with these words: "At the end of your life only two things will matter: those you love and those who love you." He left this world a loved and loving man.

His was a wonderful life!

James Corcoran is survived by his wife, Marcia Alice Corcoran and six children: Kathleen Mary Corcoran, Colleen Marie Corcoran-Davis (Keith); James Michael Corcoran, Daniel Mark Corcoran, Patrick John Corcoran (Camilla); and Kerry Ann Corcoran Myers (Wayne). His six grandchildren include: Patrick James Corcoran, Madeleine Marie Corcoran, Charles McGinnis Corcoran, Mariah Rose Corcoran Donner Davis, Alice Elizabeth Palita Myers, Finley James Clarence Myers. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Suzette London and his brother-in-law, Richard Moe, and nearly thirty nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard, and sisters: Dorothy Houden, Alice Yost, Dolores Klinefelter, and Rosie Bergenski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2116 Hollister Ave. Madison, WI on August 5 at 11:00 a.m. The Mass will be preceded by a visitation at 10:00 a.m.

The Corcoran family would like to thank the compassionate healthcare professionals at Agrace Hospice Care and All Saints Memory Care who took excellent care of Jim in his final days. Donations may be sent to Agrace Hospice Care (www.agrace.org) and Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (www.alzwisc.org).



