James Fellegy

James “Jim” Fellegy, age 67 of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 20, 2018 at his residence with his adoring family by his side.



Jim was born February 2, 1951 in Little Falls, Minnesota, the son of William and Jeannette (Kollodge) Fellegy. He attended and graduated from Upsala High School in Upsala, Minnesota. In July of 1972, he married Brenda Larson in Holdingford, Minnesota. Jim was employed in the stainless steel tank industry for most of his life, where he made many great friends along the way. He spent the past 20+ years working at Walker Stainless/Wabash National, ending his long career as their Warranty Manager.



Jim was an exceptionally hard worker, but always found time for his passions which included flying his airplanes, woodworking, fishing, traveling with his wife, spoiling his grandchildren, and most of all, being at home with his family - the place he loved the most with the people who loved him the most.



Jim is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Brenda; sons, Christopher (Dawn) of Sadler, TX, Michael (Erica) of Whitesboro, TX and Timothy (Vickie) of Gainesville, TX; daughters, Janelle (Brian) Fellegy of LaCrosse, WI, Julie (Patrick) Fellegy-Wohlrab and Jodi (Jake) Fellegy, both of Mauston; and his grandchildren, McKenna, Nicholas, Cameron, Cannon, Kendal, Chase, Aly, Reghan, Carson, Brandon, Ben, Celie and Millie. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Carl and Marjorie Larson and 2 brothers.



Private family services are planned.