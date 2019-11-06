James F. "Ole" Olson

Jim "Ole" Olson, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, 2 Nov 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Middleton, WI with his wife at his side.

Jim was born on 24 August 1942 in Hartford, CT., the oldest son of Stanley F. and Julia Belle (Koster) Olson. Shortly after Jim's birth they returned to Madison where Jim would live the rest of his life. Jim graduated from Madison West H.S. June 1960, continued studies at UW-Madison, and entered U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in May 1963, honorably discharged 19 Nov 1970.

Jim married Joan M. Imhoff on 8 Jan 1966 (predeceased Nov 1994) and they welcomed their son Christopher James born 22 Nov 1970. They shared great joy watching Chris's many achievements in his lifetime.

In the summer of 1995 Jim met Mary "Biz" Logan at his favorite gathering place Alt' n Bach's and they married on 14 Jun 1997 and enjoyed 22 years of traveling, long walks and many family celebrations.

Jim was the consummate account representative enjoying a successful 40 + year career in the packaging industry until 2006 retiring early from Rock-Tenn due to complications with Parkinson's Disease. Jim loved the outdoors, sailing, ice skating, splitting wood, golfing, bird hunts and fishing with buddies. He was a lifelong Badger and Packer fan. A major accomplishment was climbing Mt. Sherman a Colorado "fourteener" with his son Chris, friend Joe House and his wife Mary "Biz". Jim loved meeting people and enjoyed long time friendships with grade school and high school buddies throughout his life. Jim will be remembered for never meeting a stranger and a smile that could light up a room (he also liked to light up a good cigar now and again)! Although Jim had no grandchildren he was blessed with a great bunch of nieces and nephews that brought him lots of laughter, love and joy, and he was proud of all of them.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary "Biz". Brothers Bill, Milwaukee, WI, Gary (Maryanne) Madison, WI. In-laws; Richard (Kathy) Logan, Dan (Vivian) Logan, Houston, TX; Paul (Bev) Logan, Jim (Sara) Logan, Madison, WI, Kathleen (Bill) Bach, Spring Green, WI, Maggie (Tim) Ritchie, and Margaret (Kip) Kellogg, Osprey, FL. Many nieces, nephews, his cousin John Feldt as well as the Imhoff families and his favorite walking buddy Rueben Buse. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Chris (Jan 2013) and sister-in-laws Carolyn Olson and Patricia Logan.

A gathering of family and friends to be held Sunday, 10 November 2019 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm with Remembrance Service at 3:00 pm at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Madison, WI.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Agrace Hospice of Madison, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or APDA Wisconsin Chapter, 5900 Monona Dr. Ste. 407, Monona, WI 53716 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

I would like to thank the amazing Purple and Blue Teams of Agrace Hospice as they walked with us on our journey since Feb 2019, the lovely staff of Brookdale-Middleton since Sept and my incredible Parkinson's Support Group that helped guide me as well. I could not have done this without each of you. Thank you.

"...we shall meet again my darling Ole"

