Belleville -- James Edward Sanford, age 76, of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

He was born on April 6, 1943 in Montgomery, AL the son of Porter and Sarah (Clement) Sanford. Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1963. He then worked as a firefighter/paramedic in Northbrook, IL for 22 years until retiring. On October 14, 1989 he was united in marriage to Susan Schoeffler at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Jim and Susan resided in Sun Prairie for many years until they moved to Belleville. Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing, trips to the casino, and chatting with anyone he met along the way.

Jim is survived by his wife Susan, children Lisa Polk, Kym (Cliff) Heckman, Stacy (Doug) Blattner, Jamie (Jody) Auman, and Brian (Christina) Auman, grandchildren Jessica, Courtney, Nichole, Corey, Tyler, Josh, Zackary, Samantha, Zachary, Zoe, Nick (Dana), Jacob, and Alexis, great-grandchildren Tucker and Rylin. He is further survived by his brother Mike Sanford, sister Brenda (Johnny) Ragland, and sister-in-law Judi (Randy) Nelsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Porter Ray Sanford, father-in-law and mother-in-law Frederick and Eleanor Schoeffler, sisters-in-law Joanne Olson and Linda Schoeffler, and brother-in-law David Schoeffler.

Per Jim's request no services will be held.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for the kind and compassionate care given to Jim.

Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.

