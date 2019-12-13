LODI – James Edward "Jim" Hare, Sr., 92, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Oak Park Place, Madison, Wis.

Jim was born May 27, 1927 in Macomb, Ill., the son of Jesse and Mary (Strickland) Hare. He was married Feb. 4, 1956, to Carol Bahl in Abingdon, Ill., and they were together until her death in 1973. He married again March 8, 1980, to Velma Thompson in Lodi, Wis.

Jim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Velma; his children, Jim Jr. (Cindy), Mary, Jane (Joe) Schumacher, Patrick (Joan), Amy (Jim) Walder and Richard; 13 grandchildren, Clifford (Lindsey), Seth (Sarah), Elizabeth, Austin, William, Joshua (Sydney), Jonathan, Andrew, Zachariah, Timothy, Rebecca, Savannah, and Lily; as well as two great-grandchildren, Madison and Everly, and two more on the way. Jim is also survived by his sister, Marjorie Peitzmeier. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carol; brothers, John, Jack and Lee; sisters, Anna Icenogle, Lucy (Toots) Lewis, Ruth Rexroat and Martha Yerkes.

Jim attended the Brickyard School for eight years and then Macomb High School. While at Macomb High School, he lettered in football, was King of Valentine dance, May King, and Mr. 1945 (most popular boy). He graduated in May 1945 and entered the U.S. Navy the same month. He went through basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station in Chicago, and shipped out to Japan soon after WWII ended, where he was part of the occupation forces. He received the rank of Store Keeper 3rd Class before being discharged in June 1946 at Great Lakes.

After a year in college and a short stint working in the parts department of a Lincoln-Mercury car dealership, he owned a Dairy Delite and Roszell's Dairy Bar in Abingdon, Illinois - where he happened to meet his first wife (who also worked for him :)). In 1966, Jim moved to Madison to help run The Pink Bunny, later known as the Reef bar, until 1973. He then owned and operated the Club Sunset Supper Club in Lodi, Wis., for three years and this is where he was introduced to Velma. Jim then sold cars for a couple years with Jon Lancaster followed by owning and operating the Owl's Nest Supper Club in Poynette, Wis., until 1985. Jim sold the Owl's Nest but took the cheese spread he developed there and started Owl's Nest Cheese in Sun Prairie, Wis., which he ran until his retirement in 1992 (although he stayed on as an advisor for two more years). In 1995, Jim moved to Arkansas with his wife Velma and lived there until they returned to Madison, Wis., in 2017.

Jim was always a "people person" who enjoyed spending time with friends and especially enjoyed time spent with family.

A graveside service will be held at ST. PATRICK'S CEMETERY, Hwy J, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. The Rev. Scott Jablonski will officiate. Following the graveside service, a light lunch and gathering will be held at KD'S BAR AND GRILL, 1434 Fair Street, Lodi.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Dad during his last weeks.

Memorials can be made to: Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter,7702 Southwest Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712; Women's Shelter of Benton County, P.O. Box 572, Bentonville, AR 72712; or choice of donor. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

