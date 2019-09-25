James Edward Hollfelder

MADISON - James "Cully" Edward Hollfelder, 76, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Waunakee from an array of complicated illnesses. His loving wife of 56 years was at his side.

Jim (Cully) was born June 20, 1943 in Middleton, Wis., to Vera and Edward Hollfelder. He attended Middleton High School and lettered in wrestling and football. During high school, he became known as "Cully" (cauliflower) for his job working on a vegetable farm.

Jim started his welding career at Oscar Mayer in Madison as a millwright welder and later was appointed as the OSHA Safety Consultant for the plant. He retired after 43 years. He also ran his own small business, Cully's Weld Works. He was a talented and accomplished welder and artist in metal working. He rebuilt and serviced cars, refurbished antique wood stoves and built home entrance railings and gates. Jim's many interests included downhill skiing, motorcycle racing and ultralight flying.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jacqueline (Padrutt) Hollfelder; his children, Lisa Ruetten (Hollfelder), Jamey (Barb Lyste) Hollfelder and Scott Hollfelder; grandchildren, Rhea Kitzerow and Otto Ruetten; great-grandson, Alexander Bernard; devoted brother, Tom (Bea) Hollfelder; sisters, Luanne Raynoha, Lori Brehm and Lois (Jim) Petrie; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jean (Brian) Lepro, Joe (Diane) Padrutt and Julie (Steve) Plath. A heartfelt thank you to our dear friend Steve McDougall and all those friends and family who helped Jackie and Jim these past few years. We would have been absolutely lost if not for their care and support.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Vera and Edward Hollfelder; mother and father-in-law, Arthur and Lorraine Padrutt; sister, Linda Chadwick; and brothers-in-law, John Padrutt, Lloyd Chadwick and Denny Brehm.

The family would like to thank the devoted care given by Katie and her staff at Sienna Crest and towards the end, Agrace Hospice. Both made Jim's final year and days honorable and dignified.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sugar Ridge Airport, 7550 Sugar Ridge, Verona, WI, 53593. Phone: 608-845-6230

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jim's grandsons' higher education fund. Donations will be split between the two boys equally. For more information contact, Lisa Ruetten at ruettenlisa@gmail.com or visit www.gofundme.com/1rblmluqmo All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences, memories and photos can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com



All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com

