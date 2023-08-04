James Edward Doherty

James Edward Doherty, writer and editor, died at his rural home in Spring Green, Wisconsin, on July 24, 2023. He was 85 years old.

Jim came from a long line of writers including his father, Edward Joseph Doherty, and grandfather, Eddie Doherty, a Chicago Tribune reporter and Hollywood film writer who helped found Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Several of his children and grandchildren are writers today, in no small part due to his encouragement and willingness to take a red pencil to their copy.