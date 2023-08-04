James Edward Doherty, writer and editor, died at his rural home in Spring Green, Wisconsin, on July 24, 2023. He was 85 years old.
Jim came from a long line of writers including his father, Edward Joseph Doherty, and grandfather, Eddie Doherty, a Chicago Tribune reporter and Hollywood film writer who helped found Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. Several of his children and grandchildren are writers today, in no small part due to his encouragement and willingness to take a red pencil to their copy.
Jim spent most of his childhood in Waukesha, Wisconsin. After graduating from UW-Madison in 1961, one of his first jobs was editing a national journal for school administrators, School Management, which under his leadership became a leading voice in the progressive education movement of the 1960’s. He later worked as associate editor at Newsweek Magazine, executive editor of National Wildlife Magazine, and a longtime member of the Board of Editors at Smithsonian Magazine.
“Jim Doherty was one of the great editors of the last good years of the magazine era,” said Richard Conniff, who recalled Jim as a “writer’s editor” who always haggled for higher fees and more time for his writers. He sent them on adventurous assignments, once instructing Conniff to buy a beat-up car and compete in a demolition derby and convincing the moth-phobic editor of Smithsonian to run a series on insects, which won a National Magazine Award.
As a freelancer, Jim banged out dozens of stories for those publications and others, including Money, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, and Audubon, on a manual Royal typewriter in the barn at his rural home. His style was spare but lyrical and rich in detail. “Emotion,” he wrote to one editor, should be embedded in the material, not “slathered on like lipstick.
Some of his favorite work covered nature and the outdoors, which he learned to love as a kid spending summers at a cabin in Northern Wisconsin. For one assignment, he and his wife Sandy were plopped into grizzly bear territory in Alaska by a bush pilot who then flew off with the pepper spray intended as their protection for the week. More recently, after a canoe trip with his son, he wrote a poignant reflection on growing old: “How often does a codger like me—retired editor, cancer survivor, grandfather of eight, troublemaker—get a chance like this?” he mused. “We all know there’s a last time for everything but so often in life we don’t recognize one as such until long after the moment has passed. This one, I do.”
Jim was humble about his craft. “To me, it’s always been a job, and a blue-collar job at that,” he wrote to a colleague. “Hard, sweaty, exhausting. The place where I do this work smells like a gym.” Yet no matter how tough the job, he always put family first. Family dinners were sacrosanct, and conversation lively.
He had an outsized personality, an infectious laugh, and the Irish gift of gab, though rarely about himself. He rued what he saw as the decline of deep-digging, thoughtful journalism and regularly commented on stories in the Wisconsin State Journal, the New York Times, and other publications, sending pithy emails to family and friends about them and other topics ranging from the Green Bay Packers to the critters invading his vegetable garden. He was determined to live life to the fullest and refused to feel sorry for himself. “It’s not a news story when an 85-year-old man dies,” he said just a few weeks before his death. “Life has been good to me. I am lucky.”
Jim is survived by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Sandy; their four children: Shawn, Amy, Jimmy (Catherine) and Susy (Doug); eight grandchildren: Cal, Will, Sarah, Mac, Robbie, Annie, Ollie and Muse; his brother Tom (Alice) Doherty and sisters Suzi (Lumb) Feldner and Judy (Lumb) Jensen, and numerous half-siblings, nieces and nephews.
Per Jim's wishes, there will be no viewing, formal ceremony, or service. Instead, at his suggestion, the family will hold a get-together "to celebrate life, eat, drink and be merry."
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com
