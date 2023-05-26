OREGON - James E. “Jim” Groenier, age 82, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Sienna Crest. He was born on Oct. 29, 1940, in Mondovi, Wis., the son of Lambert “Stanley” and Grace (Erickson) Groenier.
James graduated from Mondovi High School with the class of 1958 and served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1961. He was united in marriage to Darlene Gelaine Frye on April 6, 1962, at Springdale Lutheran Church. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for the Village of Shorewood Police Department until 1965. James started with the Dane County Traffic Department in 1965.
James and Darlene moved to Oregon in 1977. James continued his career in the police force with the Dane County Sheriff office as a deputy until his retirement in 1993.
After his retirement, James and Darlene took a three-month trip to Alaska. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his wife and sons. James and Darlene loved spending weekends at the cabin in Boscobel.
James was a member and past Master of the Oregon Masonic Lodge No. 151, F&AM, a member of the Shriners ATV Unit, Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited. James made turkey calls that received national awards. After Darlene passed away in 2018, James made turkey box calls and donated the proceeds in her name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center to raise over $15,000.
James is survived by his sons, Scott (Tracie) Groenier, Jeff (Becky) Groenier, Mitch Groenier and Mike (Laura) Groenier; six grandchildren, Chris (Toni) Groenier, Charlie (Maddy) Groenier, Ethan Groenier, Connor Groenier, Gavin Groenier and Aspen Groenier; and a sister, Ann (Jake) Delwiche. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Grace; and wife, Darlene.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer in James and Darlene’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
