James E. "Jim" Groenier

OREGON - James E. “Jim” Groenier, age 82, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Sienna Crest. He was born on Oct. 29, 1940, in Mondovi, Wis., the son of Lambert “Stanley” and Grace (Erickson) Groenier.

James graduated from Mondovi High School with the class of 1958 and served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1961. He was united in marriage to Darlene Gelaine Frye on April 6, 1962, at Springdale Lutheran Church. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for the Village of Shorewood Police Department until 1965. James started with the Dane County Traffic Department in 1965.