MADISON / VERONA - James E. Holmes, age 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, Wis.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1927, in Madison, the son of Earl and Lydia (Kuhnau) Holmes.

Jim joined the U.S. Army as soon as he was eligible in 1945. He served in the Asian Pacific until being honorably discharged after World War II.

Jim was married to the love of his life, Adlyn (Lucas) Holmes on June 27,1953 in Dubuque, Iowa. At the time of Adlyn's passing, they had been married 52 years.

Jim spent the majority of his life living and working in the Madison area. Jim started off his career life by co-owning and operating a parking lot in downtown Madison. He also worked as a cook/baker and bartender. Later on, he joined Westinghouse (Schindler) Elevator Corp. working as an Elevator Technician for thirty plus years. Jim was also a proud member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 132 serving as a Business Agent. After his retirement, he enjoyed working for Kayser Ford of Madison as a driver shuttling cars and trucks throughout the tri-state area.

Jim enjoyed many different activities such as racing cars, watching and attending races, traveling/camping with friends and family, fishing trips, bingo, and the occasional trip to the casino. Jim was also an avid Badgers and Packers fan, and it would be rare to catch him wearing anything other than a Wisconsin Badgers Polo. More importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and always putting a smile on someone's face.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Kathy Holmes; son, David (Jena) Holmes; three grandchildren, Brannon Holmes Sr., Jarek Holmes and Cailyn (Skip) Turner; great-grandson, Brannon "BJ" Holmes; and another great-grandson expected in February 2020 by Cailyn (Skip) Turner. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Adlyn, along with his mother and father.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Dane County Humane Society.

Jim's family would like to thank the staff of The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona, Wis., for all the care and compassion they provided Jim and his family over the last year. They would also like to thank the staff of Mayo Hospice for all the kind and compassionate care they gave him prior to his passing.

