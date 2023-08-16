James D. Foerster, age 55, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Health. He was born on Sept. 22, 1967, in Long Beach, CA, the son of Gareth Foerster and Sandra (Brown) Brill.
James graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1986 and subsequently joined the U.S. Army National Guard. At the time of his passing, he worked as a dental ombudsman for Gainwell Technologies for almost 20 years and was looking forward to celebrating that milestone.
He had a lifelong passion for football starting with his own participation as an MG Silver Eagle, followed by coaching his son’s peewee football team and finally as the founder/coach of the Dane County Hawks semi-pro team. These experiences lead to many lifelong friendships and provided many opportunities to young men in the community.
James or “Bubba” as he was known to the members of VFW Post No. 8483 was a proud 3rd generation member of the post and served as a volunteer over the years.
Most importantly, he was a proud father and grandpa. He worked with his son’s Cub Scout troop and attended his football/rugby events. He also, attended his daughter’s concerts and art shows. He was always ready to tell stories about his daughter’s cooking and how she was there to help and assist him, his son’s sports and of course coaching. He loved to share new life updates about his grandchildren and his dogs (Sadie-Mae and Winnie). He had a great sense of humor with a huge heart which helped him get along with anyone.
James is survived by his son, Joey Foerster; daughter, Nicole A. Foerster (Blake Hopwood); four grandchildren, Layla Hopwood, Lacey Kendall, Jason Foerster and Jackson Kendall; mother, Sandra Brill; brother, John (Nhan Le) Foerster; uncle, Douglas Brown; and aunt, Sue (Karla Tigges) Brown. He was preceded in death by his father, Gareth G. Foerster; uncle, Jim Brown; grandfather, Ted Foerster; grandmother, Loretta Brown; and beloved dog, Sadie Mae.
The Family asks you to join them for a final farewell, a celebration of his life and remembrances of all the good times and stories at VFW POST 8483, 5737 County Road CV, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
A graveside service will be held at Hustler Cemetery, Northwest corner of County Highway A and County Highway H, Hustler, Wis., at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.