James D. Foerster

James D. Foerster, age 55, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Health. He was born on Sept. 22, 1967, in Long Beach, CA, the son of Gareth Foerster and Sandra (Brown) Brill.

James graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1986 and subsequently joined the U.S. Army National Guard. At the time of his passing, he worked as a dental ombudsman for Gainwell Technologies for almost 20 years and was looking forward to celebrating that milestone.

