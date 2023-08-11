James Claude "Jim" Nettesheim

OREGON - James Claude “Jim” Nettesheim, age 78, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 15, 1945, in Brookfield, the son of Omer and Florence (Heger) Nettesheim.

Jim graduated from Brookfield Central High School and attended UW-Platteville. He married Marlys (Christensen) Nettesheim on Oct. 26, 1968, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Oregon. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1970. He worked as a repairman/installer for AT&T, retiring in 2001. Jim was a member of Jaycees, Telephone Pioneers, Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post No. 10272, and St. John's Lutheran Church. He volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, and Badger Honor Flight.