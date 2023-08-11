OREGON - James Claude “Jim” Nettesheim, age 78, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on June 15, 1945, in Brookfield, the son of Omer and Florence (Heger) Nettesheim.
Jim graduated from Brookfield Central High School and attended UW-Platteville. He married Marlys (Christensen) Nettesheim on Oct. 26, 1968, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Oregon. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1970. He worked as a repairman/installer for AT&T, retiring in 2001. Jim was a member of Jaycees, Telephone Pioneers, Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post No. 10272, and St. John's Lutheran Church. He volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, and Badger Honor Flight.
Jim had many hobbies, including swimming, biking, ping pong, board games, cribbage, woodworking, kayaking, camping, traveling, "hunting," and helping friends and family. He traveled to Guatemala on three mission trips. Jim was very handy and enjoyed designing and building things. He loved watching his family solve puzzles he made. In 2019, Jim was recognized for his Air Force service and was thrilled to be an honored guest on the Badger Honor Flight.
Jim is survived by his beloved family including his wife, Marlys; daughter, Sara (Jameey) Gragg; son, Matthew (Bridget) Nettesheim; grandchildren, Gabrielle Gragg, Lauren Gragg, Kitt Nettesheim and Colin Nettesheim; three sisters, Fran (Bob), Kathy (Steve) and Claudia (Duane); brother, Kilian (Ila); sister-in-law, Mary; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Barbara) Christensen and Arlen (Gloria) Christensen; special friends, Tom and Mary Ann Reid; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Florence Nettesheim; in-laws, Roy and Clarice Christensen; brother, Eddie; and two sisters, Eileen (Jack) and Clarice (Bob).
A celebration of life will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, with Pastor Ellen Stelzle presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Oregon, Badger Honor Flight, or Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
