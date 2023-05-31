James "Chris" Fargen

James Christopher Fargen, age 54 of Spring Green, passed away on Sat. May 27, 2023 after a nine year battle with Multiple System Atrophy.
Chris was born on August 21, 1968 to Joseph W. and Patricia (McPeak) Fargen in Auburn, NY. He graduated from River Valley High School in 1987. Through high school, Chris participated in Cross Country and Track, Festival Choir and the high school musicals. His first summer jobs at age 12, were bailing hay for his cousin Charles Ellefson and detasseling corn for Bill Hutter. These jobs assured him that being a farmer would not be his chosen vocation (too hard of work). After high school Chris immediately enlisted in the US Navy where he served 4 years of active duty. Eighteen months of that duty was spent at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After being honorably discharged from the US Navy, Chris came back to WI and pursued several day jobs but really enjoyed his bartending jobs. He loved the work and the camaraderie between the customers and fellow employees. He also enjoyed playing in a small garage band and playing blackjack with friends and his brother Joe although Joe swears that he never won one single hand. Chris loved his children dearly and his family and even though his body was worn out, Chris still maintained a positive attitude, his faith, and that beautiful smile.
Chris is survived by his parents; Joseph W and Patricia Fargen; his brothers, Joseph C. and Shawn Fargen; his son, Jaden Fargen and his daughters, Emila and Denna Fargen.
A celebration of life will take place on Sat., June 17, 2023. from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the WI Riverside Resort in Spring Green WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for his children.
A celebration of life will take place on Sat., June 17, 2023. from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the WI Riverside Resort in Spring Green WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for his children.
