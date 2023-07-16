MIDDLETON - James Charles “Jim” Lewallen, age 79, of Middleton, WI, formerly of Cherokee, IA, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was born on Aug. 3, 1943, in Hammond, IN, the son of Russell and Margaret (Caldwell) Lewallen.
Throughout his childhood, Jim enjoyed vacationing with his family which instilled in him a love of travel, fishing, camping, and the outdoors.
Jim graduated from Hammond Tech High School in 1961. He went on to the University of Northern Iowa, (at that time Iowa State Teacher’s College) where he wrestled and played tennis. His love of these sports introduced him to lifelong friends and brought him much joy. Following graduation in 1966, Jim taught and coached in Cedar Falls, IA before returning to UNI as a graduate assistant wrestling coach to complete his master’s degree.
Jim moved to Cherokee, IA in 1969 to teach science at Washington High School and coach wrestling. While teaching in Cherokee, he met the love of his life, Donna Baker, and they were united in marriage on Dec. 28, 1971. The couple had two children, Jennifer Joy and James Thomas Ervel.
Jim taught science and coached wrestling, tennis, and cross country at Washington High School and Cherokee Middle School for 34 years. He was a long-time advocate for these athletic programs and formed lifelong bonds with coworkers, athletes and students. He appreciated every student he taught or coached and saw potential and value in each of them.
Jim thoroughly enjoyed his retirement. He spent many happy days fishing and having coffee with friends (usually talking about fishing). Later in life he described the joy of fishing as being less about catching fish and more about time spent in good conversations with friends. He loved to play tennis and racquetball and never passed up an opportunity to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Jim had the incredible ability to be present with people. When you spent time with him, you felt that he had nowhere else he would rather be; you always had his full attention. Jim valued family and always made time to travel for a visit. He was his granddaughters’ biggest fan, and watched soccer games, tennis and track meets, and music concerts no matter the weather. He was immensely proud of their talents and character and would show photos of them and brag about them every chance he got. Jim was a curious, lifelong learner and promoter of learning. He enjoyed woodworking, investing, and art.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Joy (Jeff Rohlwing) Lewallen; son, James Thomas Ervel (Andrea Nelson); grandchildren, Thea, Solenne and Linnea Rohlwing; sister, Jane Leckrone; sisters-in-law, June Lewallen and Diane Baker; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Margaret; wife, Donna; brother, Tom Lewallen; brothers-in-law, Paul Leckrone and Tom Baker; and sister-in-law, Donna Baker.
A memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with Pastor Tim Maybee presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
Memorials may be gifted in James’ name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.