James Charles "Jim" Lewallen

MIDDLETON - James Charles “Jim” Lewallen, age 79, of Middleton, WI, formerly of Cherokee, IA, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was born on Aug. 3, 1943, in Hammond, IN, the son of Russell and Margaret (Caldwell) Lewallen.

Throughout his childhood, Jim enjoyed vacationing with his family which instilled in him a love of travel, fishing, camping, and the outdoors.  