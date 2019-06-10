New Glarus, WI/James C. Hulburt, age 69, of New Glarus and formerly Belleville passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

He was born on September 21, 1949, in Madison the son of H. James and Beatrice (Heine) Hulburt.

Jim graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1969 and continued his education at MATC earning a degree in Marketing in 1971.

On July 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Judy Davis at Cargill Methodist Church in Janesville.

Jim worked as a courier for Federal Express for many years retiring in 2010.

Jim was a history buff, he was a member of the Wisconsin Historical Society, Wisconsin Veteran's Museum, New Glarus Historical Society, and through his participation in living history as a Civil War Reenactor. He also enjoyed flower gardening.

Most of all he adored his granddaughter and family.

Jim is survived by his wife Judy, children Courtney (Nick) Zahn and Joshua (Jaymie Marty) Hulburt, granddaughter Aliza Hulburt, brother Craig (Mark Shephard) Hulburt, aunt Phyllis Ives, and brother-in-law Scott Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Jim's request private services will be held.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences are available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

