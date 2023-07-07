James C. Cagle

James Clarence Cagle died peacefully at home on July 4th with his loving wife Valerie by his side. Jim was born in Galatia Illinois on June 17, 1937, to George and Lela (Stevens) Cagle. As a young boy, the family moved to La Crosse, Wi where he shared a home with his three younger siblings, sisters Gerry and Sharon, and brother Robert. Jim attended La Crosse Logan high school where he graduated in 1955. He then joined the U.S Navy in 1957 and proudly served until 1961. After serving his country, Jim returned to the La Crosse area and attended school for graphic arts and became a printer by trade. He retired from Monterey Mills as a supervisor in 2008.
Jim’s passion was his motorcycles. He loved the open road and would ride any chance he could. Even riding his Harley Davidson after his 85th birthday. He also enjoyed dancing with Valerie, meeting their friends, and attending various dance events whenever possible.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents George Cagle, and Lela (Stevens) Collins. Sisters Gerry Smith, and Sharon Tillman.
Jim is survived by his wife, Valerie as well as his sons Steven (Denise) Cagle and Gregory (Wendy) Cagle. Grandsons Jared Layton, Gavin Cagle, and Clayton Cagle, 3 great grandchildren, and his brother, Robert Cagle.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 15th at All Faiths Funeral Home located at 1618 E. Racine St. Janesville, WI 53545 from 11:00 am to 12:00 with a service to begin at 12:00.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services
Janesville, Wisconsin
(608) 754-8700
