VERONA – James B. Burke, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Agrace Hospice. Jim was born on February 23, 1936 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI to Roy and Juanita (Whelan) Burke. He started his business career as a paperboy and graduated from Verona High School in 1954. After school he entered the US Army and spent two years in Berlin, Germany. While in Europe he started his love affair with collectibles. Upon returning, he attended and graduated from Madison Business College and began a career in accounting. He worked for Northwestern Stone, Oscar Mayer, Nicolet Instruments, and his own accounting practice. In 1970 he started a successful career with his own real estate firm, De Burgo Realty, selling real estate for over 50 years. On October 24, 1964, he married the love of his life, Arlene Scherrer. Jim was a lifetime member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, and a longtime member of the Verona Optimist Club and the Verona Jaycees. He enjoyed telling a good joke as well as hearing a good joke, reading, golfing, seeing friends, and especially spending time with family. Jim will be missed for his love, kindness, humor and knowledge.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene; children, Patrick (Julie Hamm), Teresa Kohler-Burke (Benjamin Kohler), and Brian (Nicole); grandchildren, Joseph, Olivia, Alicia Kohler, Payton, Nolan, and Harper; and sister-in-law, Lois. He is further survived by nephews and a niece along with their children. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert, Margaret, Tom, Marcia, Ruth, and Ann; in-laws, Joe and Bernice Scherrer; and brother-in-law, Roger.
Join our celebration honoring the life of James Burke on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 2:00PM until 6:00PM and VERONA LEGION HALL, 207 Legion Street, Verona.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be given to charities that were close to Jim’s heart. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-6625
