James "Boney" A. Hambrecht

There will be a Celebration of Boney’s Life held on what would be his 77th Birthday: July 14th, 2023 at the Lachmund Cramer VFW Park outdoor Pavilion from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm in accordance with his wishes.
James Allen “Boney” Hambrecht, age 76 1/2 years exactly, went to heaven on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis, COPD and lung cancer. His suffering began in 1951 when he had nephritis and polio, requiring him to stay at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the entire summer. His battle with arthritis began in 1983 and progressively worsened over time. He was in the first class to graduate from the newly consolidated Sauk Prairie High School in 1964. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1963 until 1969.
He went on to work at GTE/Frontier/Verizon for 27 years retiring as a supervisor. During that time he was a Charter Member of the Sauk Prairie Ambulance Service, a trustee on the Prairie du Sac Village Board, served for 30 years on the board of the Sauk County Veterans Services Commission, 42 years on the Prairie du Sac Volunteer Fire Department, serving the last 30 years as Chief and a life member of Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post #7694.
Survivors include the love of his life, Mary Rose (Weiss), of 53 years married on October 25, 1969; daughter, Terri (John) Lengyel of North Freedom; son, Matthew Prairie du Sac; sister, Cheryl (Allen) Sherman of Prairie du Sac; brothers, Bill (Cathy Hann) of Prairie du Sac, Tom of Baraboo; sister-in-law, Judy (Weiss) Estervig (Mark); nephews,Andy (Holly Stier) Sherman, Josh (Keri Lobenstein) Sherman, Jason (Darla Dalsoren) Estervig and Nathan Estervig.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Louis & Agnes Marie (Schutz) Hambrecht.
..................................No longer by our side, but forever in our hearts....................................