James Bernard Toay, age 82 of rural Dodgeville died on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville.

He was born on June 15, 1937 in Dodgeville to James Vernon and Frieda (Wiest) Toay.

He grew up and worked on the Toay farm his whole life, which has been in the family since 1857. He went to the Weier rural school and graduated from the Ridgeway High School. He worked on the family farm through his years growing up, and after graduating from high school.

He met his future wife Phyllis Keast after working for her father haying and other things. They eventually were married on February 24, 1960 in Ridgeway. They made their home on the Toay farm. Jim continued working and helping on the farm until late September of this year, even after he and Phyllis sold the farm to their son Dan and his wife Lisa in 2004.

In later years he enjoyed traveling with Phyllis to Nashville and Branson, he was a great country music fan. He was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hollandale. He served on the Iowa County Board for several years. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis Toay of rural Dodgeville; four children, Randy (Alex Fraiser) Toay of rural Dodgeville, and his son Ryan; Kenny (Julie) Toay of Ridgeway, and their children KayCee (Brandon) Flesch, and Dustin (Reeannon) Toay; Dan (Lisa) Toay of rural Dodgeville, and their 4 children Clare, Grace, Ridge and Paige; and Chrissy (Dennis) James of Dodgeville and their 4 children Lance, Grant, Colton and Chad; two sisters, Shirley Sigg of rural Hollandale and Ann Toay of Monroe; and four brothers, Tom (Janice) Toay of Cape Town, South Africa, Ray (Rosalie) Toay of Richardson, TX, Bill (Charlotte) Toay of Yukon, OK, and Cyril (Gretchen) Toay of Richfield, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Charles Robert Toay who died at age 4 in 1968; one sister, Margaret Esch.

A visitation for Jim Toay will be held on Wednesday evening, October 16, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hollandale, and again on Thursday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Fr. Paul Eruva of that church will officiate. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in rural Hollandale. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family.

Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.

There's still time to send flowers to the Visitation at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 16, 2019.