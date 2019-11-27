MADISON - James Bergeman, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1931, in Madison, the son of Harold and Iva (Coleman) Bergeman. James married MaryLou Bambrough on March 17, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa.

James joined the U.S. Airforce National Guard and was active duty in the Airforce during the Korean war. He was honorably discharged as Master Sergeant, James Bergeman, Transportation Supervisor. James was a professional painter. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball with various traveling leagues, fishing, hunting at the family cabin in Drummond, "Bergie's Buck Camp" and woodworking. James and MaryLou were their children's and grandchildren's biggest fans during sporting events.

James is survived by his wife, MaryLou; sons, Jim Jr., John (Linda) and Jerry (Barb); daughters, Sue (Jim) Mohr, Peggy (Mike) Hariu and Jill Hagerty (John Coyle); grandchildren, Missy, Kristi, Juston, James, Lindsey, Eric, Travis, Nick, Brett, Casey, Adam and Brooke; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Caleb, Shelby, Blaine, Brooks, Fisher, Emma, Hayden and Myrah; sister, Marian Stoflet; brother, Harold (Judy) Bergeman; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Reinke; brother-in-law, Merlin Stoflet; and nephew, Harold Bergeman Jr.

A funeral service with military honors will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with the Rev. Lex Liberatore presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

