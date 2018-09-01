James Anton Sikich

James A. "Jim" Sikich, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

He died from injuries sustained while assisting with the flood rescue effort on his beloved Lake Redstone, near La Valle, WI. Born to the late Mary and Tony Sikich, Jim was raised in Naperville, IL, and played football for Naperville (now Central) High School, being named an all-conference middle linebacker and winner of the Neil Stiefbold award. J

im attended the University of Illinois, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and earning the Elijah Watt Sells Certificate of Honorable Mention on the CPA examination. Immediately upon graduation, he joined the accounting firm of Filbey, Summers, Abolt, Good and Kiddoo in Champaign, IL. In 1982, Jim founded Sikich, Gardner & Co. in Aurora, IL, which eventually became Sikich, LLP. Over 35 years of Jim's leadership, the firm grew into one of the nation's leading professional service firms, until he eventually retired in 2017.

Throughout his career, he was a member and sat on the board of several prestigious organizations in Aurora, including Waubonsee Community College, the Aurora Family YMCA, Paramount Arts Center, Mercy Hospital, Copley Memorial Hospital, and the Chamber of Commerce among others. Jim's passing is mourned deeply by many family members, friends and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy (nee Sikich) Walker. He is survived by his sister, Cherie (nee Sikich) Harris; sons, Andy (Michelle) Sikich and Alex Sikich (fiancé Candace Rickert); daughters Jennifer (Eric) Hayes and Megan (Vlad) Strelsov; grandchildren Carrie Sikich, Will Sikich, Emma Hayes and Naomi Strelsov and his three rescue beagles Lucky, Sam and Lola.

In a life filled with striving to be the best and inspiring others to achieve greatness, Jim was prematurely cut down while characteristically attempting to help others. He loved his family, and he loved his beagles. He will be dearly missed.