James Alvin Hawk, Sr., passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his home in Sun Prairie, Wis. He was born on November 10, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Harriet Johnson. James married Audrey Butterfield on September 27, 1980, in Madison Wis.
James wore many hats: he was a Drug and Alcohol Counselor for 30 years, where he coached many through making positive changes in their lives; he was a longstanding and faithful member of Calvary Gospel Church in Madison and was later inspired to become a licensed minister with the UPCI serving as Pastor at Revival Ridge Church in Madison. James served as the Christian Intervention Program Director for Dane County, and Executive Director for A.R.I.S.E. family services.
On July 21, 2002, James Hawk received recognition as The Madisonian, a “Best of Madison” award program that honors the achievements and accomplishments of businesspersons throughout the Madison Area.
James was larger than life, a gentle giant. At 6’8” he stood above the crowd, but James never thought of himself as being bigger or better than anyone else. He was known for his many colorful suits, and he enjoyed taking other men to Chicago to shop for their unique “hook ups”. His love for food made him an excellent chef, making homemade biscuits and gravy, collard greens, ribs, smoking all kinds of meat and BBQ anything. James often would teach others how to “master the grill”. He and Audrey hosted many potluck fellowship events. James had a sweet tooth and loved desserts, but he was quick to specify “nothing chocolate”. James was quick to request a coconut cake or cobbler of any flavor; however, he always compared it to the blackberry cobbler made by his mother. James loved music, if you walked into his home, there would be gospel music playing and most likely, it would be some mass choir coming across the speakers, and James would have his eyes closed, head bobbing, keeping time with the music. James and Audrey enjoyed many travels with friends. Often, James would drive the entire trip, his music would fill the car, and his baritone voice could be heard in harmony. James was able to fulfill a lifelong dream in 2019, when he traveled to Africa. James talked about this trip and shared photos and experiences with anyone willing to listen.
Survivors left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Audrey, of 42 years; children, Elise Butterfield (Olanji), Nataya “Ty” Sizemore, James Hawk Jr., and Daniel Hawk (Mel); grandchildren, Dre Edwards, Terrell Washington, Shya Washington, Deven Janzen, Xavier Rohrer, Tiona Rohrer, Jada Hawk, James Hawk III, Jenny (Kevin) Seybert, Anna (Kyle) Hauger, Devin Barksdale, Daniel Hawk Jr., Tiara Barksdale, Makiah Hawk and Makenzie Hawk; great grandchildren, Madelyn Seybert, Carson Seybert, Leo Seybert, Haven Hauger, Ava Hauger and Benjamin Hauger. James is predeceased by his mother.
Funeral services will be held at CALVARY GOSPEL CHURCH, 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The family requests that everyone wear bright colors as we celebrate his life!