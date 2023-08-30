James Alvin Hawk, Sr.

James Alvin Hawk, Sr., passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his home in Sun Prairie, Wis. He was born on November 10, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Harriet Johnson. James married Audrey Butterfield on September 27, 1980, in Madison Wis.

James wore many hats: he was a Drug and Alcohol Counselor for 30 years, where he coached many through making positive changes in their lives; he was a longstanding and faithful member of Calvary Gospel Church in Madison and was later inspired to become a licensed minister with the UPCI serving as Pastor at Revival Ridge Church in Madison. James served as the Christian Intervention Program Director for Dane County, and Executive Director for A.R.I.S.E. family services.