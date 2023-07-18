James Aloysius Laufenberg

MOUNT HOREB - James Aloysius “Jim” “Jimbo” Laufenberg, age 68, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He fought a valiant battle against Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and Covid. Jim was born in Madison to Kenneth and Rose Marie (Endres) Laufenberg on Jan. 31, 1955. He was the second child in a family of nine, with four brothers and four sisters. Jim attended St. Mary's of Pine Bluff Catholic School and Mount Horeb Schools. He grew up on the family farm and worked hard alongside his siblings, especially his sidekick, Steve. As an adult he continued with the family farming, but eventually started working in the fencing business. After learning the ropes for 10 years, he started his own business, Laufenberg Fencing, in 2005. He was proud of his business and the precision with which he worked. In the off-season, he chopped and sold firewood.
Jimbo had a quirky sense of humor and told stories which you were never sure...truth or fiction? He had a fantastical imagination and was talented with drawing and putting his imagination on paper. He loved good old rock and roll, was a voracious reader and a history buff. He enjoyed going to tractor and truck pulls with his brothers. He loved grasshoppers - the ice cream kind. He worked hard and didn't play enough. His life was cut short and we will all miss him so very much.
Jim is survived by his loving siblings, Steve (Cindy Kosharek) Laufenberg, Connie (Chuck) Bruhn, Donna (Steve) Dresen, Debbie (Jim) Bormann, Mike (Terry Hummel) Laufenberg, Chris (Paul Kinne) Laufenberg and Greg Laufenberg; sister-in-law, Pam Laufenberg; nieces and nephews, Dustin, Ashley, Camille, Courtney, Casey, Chelsey, Nicole, Brandon, Alex, Natasha, Eli and Bella; great-nieces and nephew, Bindi, Elli and Jayden; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Rosie Laufenberg; and his brother, Randy Laufenberg.
Since he was a kid, Jimbo always wished he could fly. Now he has his wings and is flying through Heaven with our loved ones.
A visitation will be held at Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. On Monday, July 24, 2023, visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life memorial service at 12 noon. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.