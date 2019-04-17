James A. Treslley

STOUGHTON-James Anthony Treslley Sr., age 59, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home

. He was born on Sept. 10, 1959, in Chicago, Ill., the son of John J. II and Rosemary A. Treslley. Jim graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in Elkhorn,WI. He married Jo Ellen Girard on July 9, 1983, in Fontana.

Jim worked in construction as a brick layer for Monona Masonry, Kraemer Brothers General Contractor and in the University of Madison’s carpenter shop. He was a loving, faithful and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. Jim had a great passion for his family first and the outdoors like no other. He left his masonry mark all over the Madison area, including the UW-Madison campus, as well as schools, churches, retail stores, hotels, condominiums, theaters, the Dane County Coliseum and many others. Jim blessed many family and friends with his masonry skills. His love and devotion will live on through any and all lives he touched.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jo Ellen; daughters, Jessica Rose (Tristan) Erdahl and Jenna Marie (Brian) Skanron; son, James Anthony Jr.; his grandchildren, Emily Ann, William James and Isabella Rose Erdahl; father, John J. II; brothers, John J. III and Jeffrey (Annemarie); sisters, Jennifer (Michael) Belding and Jodi Angela Treslley; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and kindred fisherman and hunters. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Angela Treslley.

A funeral service will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 20, 2019 with Pastor Derrick Wright presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to University Hospital Carbone Cancer Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590