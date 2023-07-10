James A. Sumwalt

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - James Alden Sumwalt, 65, a resident of Indianapolis IN, passed away Thursday July 6, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI.

James, known to his loved ones as Jim, was born August 8, 1957, in Frederic, Wisconsin to Donald and Hazel Sumwalt. Jim was deeply loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Zahn, who passed away in 2022. Married for 39 years, these two traveled the world together sharing a wonderful and adventurous life. Jim attended University of Indianapolis, studying physics and math (class of 1978), and finished at UW-Madison, earning a Civil Engineering Master’s Degree (class of 1983). Jim also spent time in central Africa serving in the peace corps building bridges.

Tags