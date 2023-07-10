James A. Sumwalt

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - James Alden Sumwalt, 65, a resident of Indianapolis IN, passed away Thursday July 6, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI.
James, known to his loved ones as Jim, was born August 8, 1957, in Frederic, Wisconsin to Donald and Hazel Sumwalt. Jim was deeply loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Zahn, who passed away in 2022. Married for 39 years, these two traveled the world together sharing a wonderful and adventurous life. Jim attended University of Indianapolis, studying physics and math (class of 1978), and finished at UW-Madison, earning a Civil Engineering Master’s Degree (class of 1983). Jim also spent time in central Africa serving in the peace corps building bridges.
Jim spent 12 years working for United Airlines as Director of Corporate Real Estate in Indianapolis, stewarding his employees through the tumult of 9/11. Later, presided over the construction of airport terminals in Abu Dhabi, Mexico City, and Singapore.
Jim loved the simple pleasures of life. You could often find him building structures with Legos, restoring muscle cars, and sipping wine with his beloved Margaret.
Jim is survived by his brothers, Sam Sumwalt (Cheryl) of Covington, LA., and Thomas Sumwalt (Eileen) of Mims, FL; his sisters-in-law, Rebecca Zahn of Athens GA, and Elizabeth Zahn (Alan Kazell) of Madison, WI; his nieces and nephews, Chris Bradfield (Sharvari) of Atlanta, GA, Nicholas Bradfield (Victoria) of Athens, GA, Tony Sumwalt of Las Vegas, NV, Sarah Kazell and Daniel Kazell (Amanda Frankiewicz) of Madison, WI, Samantha Stephenson, DVM (Nathan) of St. Augustine, FL, and Cari Olman (Justin) of Maumee, Ohio; and his grandnephews and grandnieces, Arya, Alex, and Juniper Bradfield, Amber and Evelyn Boyett, Josie Olman, and Zachary, Hannah Logan and Aiden Stephenson.
The family will hold a celebration of life in Indianapolis in the near future. The time and venue is pending. Please check Jim’s Facebook page for updates.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.