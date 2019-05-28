MADISON-Jacqueline Rose “Jackie” (Heizler) Hoven, 89 years old, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Girlie’s Manor in Mount Horeb.

She was born on March 20, 1930 to Joseph and Laura (Zacharias) Heizler at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Ill. Jackie was the oldest of their seven children. She graduated from Phillips High School in Phillips, Wis.

Jackie married the love of her life, Herman Hoven, on Nov. 11, 1950, at Saint Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison, after which they became lifelong Madison residents. They celebrated 48 years of marriage until Herman passed away in April 1999.

After all their children were in school, Jackie worked as a night time nursing assistant on 6 Tower at Meriter Hospital in Madison for over 20 years.



Jackie will be greatly missed by her seven children, Patricia (Clifford) Olson of Cottage Grove, Judith (Paul) Stich of Lake Mills, Cathleen (Jose) DeLao of Madison, Susan (Tim) Martinelli of Oregon, Nancy (Kurt) Brink of Middleton, Michael (Stacy) Hoven of Belleville and Thomas (Ginny) Hoven of Oregon. Jackie is also survived by 20 grandchildren, David (Chris) Lein, Matthew (Melanie) Lein, Shane (Elizabeth) Sparks, Jessica (Brian) Winnie, Jennifer (Greg) Stenson, Daniel (Michelle) Stich, Jacob (Ashley)Sparks, Lucas (Dana) Olson, Benjamin (Stacey) Martinelli, Anthony (Sarah) Troia, Amanda (Connor Baker) Martinelli, Ryan (Brianna French) Hoven, Kaitlin Hoven, Cory Hoven, Mason Hoven, Reese Hoven, Morgan Hoven, Cheyenne Brink, Faithlynn Simer and Jeremy DeLao; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Heizler and Joseph (Rozanne) Heizler, both of Phillips, Wis; and sister, Jeanne (Randy) Anderson of Medford, Wis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, “Hermie”; parents, Joe and Laura Heizler; her infant sister, Carol Heizler; sister, Kathleen Cole; brother, Lloyd Heizler; and granddaughter, Nicole Sparks.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Madison, at 12 Noon, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Cross Plains, Wis. later that afternoon. A Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Following the visitation, the family will be processing to church to celebrate her Mass.



Jackie’s children would like to express their extreme gratitude to Ms. Toni Carruthers and the staff at Oak Park Place East in Madison and Mr. Lance Stein and the staff at Girlie’s Manor in Mount Horeb for the loving, compassionate care Mom received in her final years. The family received incredible support from the Orange Team of Agrace HospiceCare these last few months. If you are interested, please honor our mother and assist other families in need of these services by making a donation in Mom’s name to Agrace HospiceCare in lieu of flowers.



Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. We will miss her greatly, but we are comforted by the fact she has been reunited with our father.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420