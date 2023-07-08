Jacqueline M. Manteufel

Madison - Jacqueline M. “Jackie" Manteufel, age 92 of Madison WI, passed away June 23, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She died faithfully and was at peace. She verbalized her readiness to reunite with her mother and loved ones who had gone before her.
While raising four young children, she earned her LPN license and was a devoted nurse until retirement. Family and friends meant the world to Jackie. She frequently enjoyed cooking and baking for them. She filled our lives with the sweetness of her creations. Rice Krispie treats and Amish sugar cookies were particular favorites of her grandkids! She and her late husband, Carlie created beautiful wooden works of art and enjoyed selling them at craft shows. She also enjoyed sewing, traveling and water aerobics. Her dedication to maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle demonstrated her commitment to her own well-being. She adored her beautiful cat Ruby, who brought her much joy and comfort. Jackie delighted in sharing her skills and knowledge with others, and found solace in the simple pleasures of life. May she find eternal peace and rest knowing the profound impact she had on our lives.
Jackie is survived by her children, Denise, Lisa, Jodie (Doug), and Todd; Grandchildren, Erin (Oscar), Leslie (Dan), Alex, Kristen, and Isaiah; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlie F. Manteufel, her parents, Adolf and Zepha (Domini), and eight siblings.
Jackie will be buried with her mother at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer charity of your choice.