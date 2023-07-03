Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Krupke

Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Krupke, age 68, of Monroe, died peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at SSM Monroe Hospital with family by her side. Jackie was born on February 17, 1955 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Wendell and Mary (Bride) Jones. She was raised and attended school in Mineral Point and later earned a Nurses Aide certification. Jackie was united in marriage to Kevin Krupke on May 30, 1987 at the Washington Church in rural Monticello. She was locally known for working at Monroe’s Pick ‘N Save for many years. She later worked in sales for Johnson & Johnson and continued working in merchandising for many years.

Jackie was a member of Shake Rag Players in Mineral Point, member and past president of the Business and Professional Women’s Organization (Monroe chapter), and founding board member and past president of Green Haven in Monroe. She later kept busy raising her family and extended family. Jackie was loved by everyone who knew her.