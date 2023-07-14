Jacqueline M. (Dille) Ketchum

MADISON - Jacqueline M. (Dille) Ketchum, age 84, passed away on July 11, 2023. She was born in Madison, Wis., to Harold and Mabel (Barron) Dille on July 4, 1939.

Jackie graduated from Madison East High School in 1957. She and her husband, William "Bill" Ketchum, married in October of 1963.