Jacqueline M. (Dille) Ketchum

MADISON - Jacqueline M. (Dille) Ketchum, age 84, passed away on July 11, 2023. She was born in Madison, Wis., to Harold and Mabel (Barron) Dille on July 4, 1939.

Jackie graduated from Madison East High School in 1957. She and her husband, William "Bill" Ketchum, married in October of 1963.

Jackie is survived by her brothers, Michael (Sherran) Dille and Bill (Susan Stang) Dille; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Bill Ketchum.

A private funeral will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare at agrace.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420