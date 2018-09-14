MADISON - Jacqueline Lou Mulhern, age 82, passed away on Monday September 10, 2018 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, the daughter of Arnold and Geraldine (Clark) Felker.

She was born in Mishawaka, IN. and grew up in Peshtigo, WI, then attended nursing school at Madison General Hospital, graduating in 1957. Jackie served in the Army National Guard for 11 years, at age 56 she found herself on the desert in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War Conflict. She was very proud of her time there and the opportunity to serve her country.

After 47 years Jackie's career finished as a psychiatric nurse; dedicating herself to the clients of Yahara House. Her belief and passion for mental health support had followed her throughout her life. Jackie had several interests, family, friends, reading, and keeping the birds fed and watered. Jackie will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Jackie lived her life as it ended, with class and dignity.

Jackie is survived by her children, Michael Mulhern, Julie Mulhern and Jennifer (Daniel) Keyes; grandchildren, Kiel, Sean, Jose; and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Geraldine; and brother, Dean Felker.

A Memorial Service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison on Thursday September 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church.

The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital for all their care and support. Donations can be made to the Madison VA Hospital, Yahara House, or Bethel Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

