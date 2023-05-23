Jacqueline K. "Jackie" Lawson

MIDDLETON - Jacqueline K. Lawson, age 83, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 10, 1939, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Halmer Femrite and Alberta (Walker) Femrite. Jacqueline graduated from Madison East High School and Madison Business College and worked in data entry for American Family Insurance for 26 years.

She was a dedicated member of the Schoenstatt Sisters and a parishioner of St. Dennis Catholic Church. She was active in bringing holy communication to the people in memory care at her senior living complex.