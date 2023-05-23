Jacqueline K. "Jackie" Lawson

MIDDLETON - Jacqueline K. Lawson, age 83, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 10, 1939, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Halmer Femrite and Alberta (Walker) Femrite. Jacqueline graduated from Madison East High School and Madison Business College and worked in data entry for American Family Insurance for 26 years.
She was a dedicated member of the Schoenstatt Sisters and a parishioner of St. Dennis Catholic Church. She was active in bringing holy communication to the people in memory care at her senior living complex.
Jackie enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and was a devoted Elvis fan. She enjoyed traveling around the world. Jackie was a very loving mother and supportive grandmother.
Jackie is survived by her four children, two daughters, JoAnna (Robert) Benitez and Julienne (Rich) Thibeau, and two sons, Dwayne Lawson and Edward T. (Lois) Lawson; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna (Bill) Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 31, 2023. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.