Weatherford, TX/Belleville, WI-Jacob Karr, age 23, a former Belleville, WI resident died on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Texas.

He was born on November 17, 1995 at Meriter Hospital in Madison the son of David and Laurie (Welsh) Karr. Jacob graduated from Belleville High School in 2014. Jacob loved football and his truck. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and was always there to help with a smile.

Jacob is survived by his parents David and Laurie Karr, brother Noah, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Gladys and Paul Welsh and Martha and Franklin Karr, uncle Rodney Johnson, and cousin Cory Childs.

A visitation for Jacob will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. A time of remembrance will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m. at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home.

