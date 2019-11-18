Jacob J. Shepherd, 22, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, November 15, 2019

Jacob was born on June 25, 1997 in Platteville, the son of James and Stacy Jo (Fidler) Shepherd. He graduated from Platteville High School in 2015 and attended UW-Platteville. He worked at Taco John's, American Customer Care, and most recently, Burger King in Platteville. Jacob liked to follow sports, especially football and basketball. He also enjoyed fishing and working out.

Jacob is survived by his parents, StacyJo and Doug Forbes; sister, Jessica Shepherd; brothers, Jason Shepherd, Doug Forbes, Jr., and Damien Fidler; grandparents, Maynard Shepherd, John Murray, and Janice Forbes; uncles and aunts, Dr. Joshua and Dr. Becca Fidler, Steven and Kris Shepherd, Mike Shepherd, and Dana Shepherd and great aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Shepherd; grandparents, Cindy Murray, Judy Shepherd, Tim Fidler, and Merle Forbes; great-grandparents, Marvin and Sharon McVay, Larry and Nancy Fidler; great-great-grandparents, Donovan and Millie Faith; and special friend, Kayla Jenkins.