Jack Weldon Patrick, age 81, passed away February 22, 2018 at home.

Beloved husband of Harriet, Loving father of Margaret (Steven Haist), Bradford (Diana Effio), Deborah (Ryan Wubben), cherished grandfather of William, Sarah, Aliana, Ella, and Lars.

Arrangements are pending for a memorial service at Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave.

Madison, WI 53705

(608) 238-8406