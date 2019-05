MADISON – Jack W. Mortensen was born April 1, 1935 and died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the age of 84.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and three children, Gregory, Gary and Beth. Services will be announced at a later date. To view and sign this guest book, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000