Jack P. Silva, age 64, passed away after his long struggle with cancer at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI on November 15, 2019.

He was born on June 15, 1955, a birthday which he shared with his daughter, Autumn. Jack was a jack of all trades (as he would say); he was a mechanic at Blain's Farm and Fleet, enjoyed woodworking, and seemed to be able to fix anything he put his mind to. He loved to hunt and fish whenever he could find time, especially with his good friends and children, whom he brought since they were three and four years old.

Jack was an amazing cook and baker; he always cooked the big holiday dinners, Christmas cookies, and his children's birthday cakes which they asked for every year. Anyone who knew him knew he was a great storyteller and had many stories to tell from throughout his life.

Jack is survived by his partner Kathy Sveum; his three children: Melanie Haase, Autumn-Breeze Silva, and Mitchell Silva; his three sisters: Debbie Mckinley, Vickie Weriberg, and Shari Bender; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son: Hunter Silva; his parents: Jack Silva, and Delores Silva; his two brothers: Douglas Silva, and Kevin Silva; and his dogs: Danny and Maggie.

Jack will be deeply missed. He was greatly loved and will continue to be forever in our hearts and memories.