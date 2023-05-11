Jack Lester Hemb, age 73, of Town of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home. He was born on Jan. 28, 1950, in Kiel, Wis., the son of Roland and Leora (Sohn) Hemb.
Jack graduated from Kiel High School and attended UW-Oshkosh. He married Debbie Christon on Aug. 21, 1982, in Madison, Wis. Jack owned and operated Hemb Insurance Group for over 35 years and was a proud partner of UBA.
Jack enjoyed traveling, especially his trips to the wine country and Europe, and cherished his Harley rides with himself and friends. He was also a big supporter and fan of UW athletics, loved to golf, and was a bourbon and cigar connoisseur (especially at the Tasting Room). He was a member and past President of the Middleton Chamber of Commerce, Mendota Grid Iron Club, and Sauk Point Estates HOA. He was also a proud supporter of ESGR.
Jack is survived by wife, Debbie; son, Brent (Sam Behnke) Hemb and grandpuppy, Oliver; his three nieces, Cindy (Kevin) Gorr, Lisa (Don) Reichardt and Patti (Scott Thoe) Hanke; his great-nieces, Gabriel and McKenzie, Karly and Amanda; his nephew, Brian Grevenow and family; his brother-inlaw, James (Lisa) Christon and their children, Jimmy, Josie, and Jon. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shirley Higgins and Marilyn Hanke; sister-in-law, Darlene Christon; father-inlaw, James Christon; and mother-in-law, Bess Christon.
Jack will be further remembered by his extended "family" at Hemb Insurance Group.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Jack's family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Deputy Sheriff Schiro, all the first responders for all their efforts and Gunderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Upper Plains Region or Preschool of the Arts would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831 -6761
