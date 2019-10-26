Jack Crook

Madison WI, formerly of Menomonee Falls, WI. Born May 17, 1934 to John and Margaret Crook. Passed peacefully surrounded in love October 21, 2019. Jack married the love of his life and soul mate Louise "Lou" Breymann on June 16, 1956 and they were together in this life for 60 years until her passing on October 14, 2016.

Jack was a complex and wonderful man - always teaching, learning, and questioning - the original life-long learner. He found his calling as an educator and spent most of his career as a high school teacher at Sussex Hamilton (1963-1993). Jack was a mentor, coach, and athlete and had many passions - nature, camping, scouting, geology, geography, UW senior audit classes, pileated woodpeckers, sports, BOOKS, and humor to name a few. When asked what he would describe as his greatest accomplishment, he said his children and grandchildren, whom he loved immensely.

Jack is survived by his kids Lisa (Rick) Lokken, Tom (Greta) Crook, and Lynea Williams, his beloved grandkids Peter (Elaine Serpeloni) and Anneliese Lokken, Jonathan, Joseph, and Deenalin Crook, and Kaelyn and Garrett Williams, his sister Betty Mallow and brother Lee "Joe" Crook, and many loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held - plans pending. Memorials in Jack's name may be directed to either Allen Centennial Gardens Community Fund at UW Foundation 1848 University Avenue Madison WI 53726 or Olbrich Botanical Gardens 3330 Atwood Avenue Madison WI 53704.

