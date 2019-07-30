Cobb - Iva Ann (Whitford) Polkinghorn, age 100, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bloomfield Healthcare.

She was born on August 27, 1918 at Jamestown, ND to William N. and Bersha (Pile) Whitford. Iva was ten days old when her mother died. Her father's sister, Suzie helped raise her until he married Grace Allen.

Iva attended rural Iowa County Schools and graduated from Mineral Point High School and Platteville Teachers College. She married Clarence G. Polkinghorn on February 19, 1941. Iva continued teaching for 9 years, worked at the Cobb Canning Factory and also farmed with Clarence until his death in 1982.

She enjoyed working in her huge vegetable and flower gardens. Iva always enjoyed young people and spent years as a leader for the North Survey 4-H Club and loved going to the fairs. She was a member of the Cobb United Methodist Church

Iva is survived by her children, Dorothy Hensley of West Ridge, CO; Joyce Voigts of Eau Claire and William (Carol) Polkinghorn of Montfort; a sister, Ada Clark of Colorado City, CO; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents and stepmother; two infant sisters; two brothers, Claire and James Whitford; sons-in-law, Elmer Hensley and Timothy Voigts; a great grandson Shilo Matthias; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Cobb United Methodist Church. Pastor TyLacy Hines will officiate with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Cobb. Visitation will be at the church on Friday beginning at 9:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Iva (Whitford) Polkinghorn Scholarship Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Platteville, WI 53818-3099 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

God looked around His garden

He found an empty place.

He then looked down upon the earth,

And saw your tired face.

He put His arms around you,

And lifted you to rest.

God's garden must be beautiful,

He always takes the best.

He saw the road was getting rough,

And the hills were hard to climb.

So he closed your weary eyelids,

And whispered "Peace be thine".

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go home alone.

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

