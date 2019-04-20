Isadore V. Fine, age 100, passed away on 18 April 2019.

Professor Fine was born in 1918 in Columbia, Missouri. He grew up in Rhode Island and joined the faculty of the University of Wisconsin, Graduate School of Business in 1947.

He received a BS from the University of Rhode Island and a PhD from Columbia University. He served in the Army Air Corp from 1942 to 1946, assigned as an Adjutant General with the 8th Air force in the European Theater, returning as a Major and entered the Air Force Reserve, retiring as a Lt. Colonel after 28 years of service.

During his academic career (1947-1984) he published more than 50 monographs and co-authored a text book in Industrial Purchasing. Isadore was proud of his published monograph dealing with the economic impact to be expected from the creation of the Apostle Islands National Lake Shore Reserve pushing through Congress by Senator Nelson.

In 1966 Professor Fine represented the University of Wisconsin in the creation of a three university (Indiana University, UW, Washington University) organization empowered to raise funds and recruit minority NBA candidates. This very successful enterprise expanded to include 12 major universities.

In 1945, Is married his college love, Selma Lightman. Their 43 year marriage was filled with the joy of having two children and the fact that Selma resumed an active lifestyle after the success of her third kidney transplant that led to 15 years of normal activity until her death in 1988.

He was blessed to meet and fall in love again, marrying Mary Graye in 1992 and living together until her passing in 2011. They spent a winter month in Hawaii and fall month on a cruise every year, and the remainder of each year tending to a large flower garden open to the public.

Is was active in his faith based community and served as president of the Madison Jewish Community Council (MJF); Madison Hillel Foundation; and was long term treasurer of Temple Beth El, as well as lifetime Board member.

He was preceded in death by his father Sol (1921), mother Ida (1981), wife Selma (1988), wife Mary (2011), son Stephen (2016), and sister June and brother Saul.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Claire; his daughter, Debra; his grandchildren, Joshua and Rachel; and his four great grandchildren, Benjamin, Chase, Margaret, and Zachary. His family will miss his endless stories, sharp wit, meticulous organization and spicy personality.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Selma-Is-Mary Fine Memorial Fund at Temple Beth El (2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, WI). Is will be buried at Forest Hill Cemetery.